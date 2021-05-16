Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $175 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.23 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATRS. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of ATRS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.00. 716,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,101. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $675.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,563,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,281 shares of company stock worth $2,973,021 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.