Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 48,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in Apple by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 11,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Rose Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $2,739,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

AAPL opened at $127.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.55. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

