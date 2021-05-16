Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,546,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Apple stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

