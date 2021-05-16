Applied DNA Sciences’ (APDN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied DNA Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of APDN stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.18. 318,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,252. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

