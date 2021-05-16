Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $3.88 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81.

AGTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

