Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.350-3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.13 billion-$15.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.60 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an underweight rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.40.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.18. 753,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

