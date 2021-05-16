ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Insider Sells $953,938.08 in Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 11,064 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $953,938.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,161,798.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ARCB opened at $84.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCB. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.