Argus Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $127.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price lifted by Argus from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $109.47 on Wednesday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 106,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Chevron by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 23,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

