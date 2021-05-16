ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 1.0% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.35. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $55.52 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

