Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Decreases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 2.1% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

Shares of NXPI opened at $192.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of -362.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.93. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $89.33 and a 1 year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,758 shares of company stock worth $9,480,762 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

