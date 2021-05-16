Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $228.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.49. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $117.78 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $133.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.04.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

