ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ (ASLN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ ASLN opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.49.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,888,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $4,531,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,465,000. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

