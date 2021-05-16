ASTA Price Hits $0.0597 (ASTA)

ASTA (CURRENCY:ASTA) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One ASTA coin can now be bought for $0.0597 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASTA has a total market capitalization of $92.75 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of ASTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASTA has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00090633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.99 or 0.00510447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.37 or 0.00232030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004849 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.71 or 0.01176569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00041317 BTC.

ASTA Coin Profile

ASTA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,553,711,862 coins. ASTA’s official website is www.astaplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ASTA platform is a system created to expand the market network, based on the price stability of stable coins that can be used for daily transactions. The ASTA platform has created a system that can simultaneously utilize two different blockchain platforms, a value-changing cryptocurrency and a value-fixed cryptocurrency, and is designed to allow the exchange of two coins with Atomic Swap. “

