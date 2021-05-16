Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.42 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $14,268,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,531,000 after acquiring an additional 116,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

