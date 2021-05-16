Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $115 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.75 million.

ATRO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 151,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $497.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.18. Astronics has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.79 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

ATRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

