ATB Capital Raises Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$8.50

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DXT. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.79.

Shares of DXT stock opened at C$6.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$389.21 million and a P/E ratio of 5.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.04. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$2.70 and a 52 week high of C$6.84.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$164.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.87 million. Analysts forecast that Dexterra Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.62%.

In other Dexterra Group news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$1,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at C$161,001.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

