Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $433,000 Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $75,024,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $43,427,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after buying an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 452.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after buying an additional 253,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

NYSE:KMX opened at $124.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.13 and a 200-day moving average of $113.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $138.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

