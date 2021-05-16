Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYCB opened at $11.76 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.82.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

