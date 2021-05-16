Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 210 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $368,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock opened at $149.68 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.02.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

