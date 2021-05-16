Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 746 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,632 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $108,366,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,447,000 after buying an additional 1,416,286 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,028,000 after buying an additional 550,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,551,000.

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $54.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

