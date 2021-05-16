AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.3% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $32.24 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $230.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

