AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AudioEye in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). B. Riley also issued estimates for AudioEye’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 30.03% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%.

AEYE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group decreased their target price on AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.88 million, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AudioEye by 20.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 1,486.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AudioEye news, insider Carr Bettis sold 50,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $1,354,859.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,600.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 71,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,650 over the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.