Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 211 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

NYSE:MCD opened at $231.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.76. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $171.68 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $172.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

