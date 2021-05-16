Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 14,140 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 38.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 125,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,168,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,258,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.06. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $43.95 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

