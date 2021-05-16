B. Riley Comments on Applied Materials, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $7.00 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.44.

AMAT stock opened at $124.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.63. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.