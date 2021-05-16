Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCKIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised Babcock International Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Panmure Gordon raised Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,758. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

