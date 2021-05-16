Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ball in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ball’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.69.

NYSE:BLL opened at $89.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball has a 1 year low of $60.85 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Ball by 4.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Ball by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Ball by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 780,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,097,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ball by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $835,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

