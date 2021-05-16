Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of analysts have commented on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bally’s by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

BALY opened at $53.57 on Friday. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.58 and a beta of 2.73.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

