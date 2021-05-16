Band Protocol Price Tops $14.84 on Top Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $304.07 million and $97.58 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $14.84 or 0.00030295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00088074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00020611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.43 or 0.01095318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00064238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00113445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00063772 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

