Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.7% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 74,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 9,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

