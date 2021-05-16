Barclays Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €225.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €219.85 ($258.64).

ALV opened at €217.30 ($255.65) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €216.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €201.15. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

