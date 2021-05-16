Barclays Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €42.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. United Internet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €41.93 ($49.32).

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €35.20 ($41.41) on Wednesday. United Internet has a 52 week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 52 week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

