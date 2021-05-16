Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $310.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $295.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $308.13.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $301.05 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $222.52 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.62.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,040,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.