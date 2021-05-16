Barclays Trims Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Target Price to $13.00

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

TUFN opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $265.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 106,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,567 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 241,770 shares during the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.