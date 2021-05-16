BASIC Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One BASIC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a market capitalization of $34.90 million and approximately $552,288.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BASIC has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00088064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $538.61 or 0.01105309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00064640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00114045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00060698 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.