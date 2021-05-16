Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

BSET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Noble Financial started coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

BSET traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $30.42. 52,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,734. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.