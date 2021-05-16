Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $104,689,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $75,370,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after buying an additional 3,345,021 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $41,018,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after buying an additional 1,469,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

