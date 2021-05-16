Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1,473.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $104.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.35. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $55.52 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

