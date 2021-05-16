Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $155,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $116.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $117.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

