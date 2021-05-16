Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $348,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $150.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.65 and a fifty-two week high of $152.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.01.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.