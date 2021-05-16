Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,012 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGE. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $253,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after buying an additional 1,658,265 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,974,000 after buying an additional 1,157,905 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,767,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,187,000 after buying an additional 667,210 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,242,000.

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $43.10 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20.

