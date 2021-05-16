Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $7.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.6% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLV opened at $98.59 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $117.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.93.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

