Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,270 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.01.

