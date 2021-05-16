Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 579 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 732,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,520,000 after buying an additional 105,361 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 90,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.61.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $109.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $55.73 and a 52 week high of $109.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average of $91.35.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $1.1669 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

