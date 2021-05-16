Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BAYRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of BAYRY opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.55%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

