Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $29.75 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.28.

