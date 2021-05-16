Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 196 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,567.1% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 39,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 24,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of IBM opened at $144.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The company has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.