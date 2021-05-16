Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 3,198 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $120.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.12. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $116.49 and a twelve month high of $127.83.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

