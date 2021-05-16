Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 52.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,108 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 168.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

NYSE SR opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.32. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

