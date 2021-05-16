Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $384.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.92.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.